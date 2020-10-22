Fried, Swanson, Acuna Gold Glove finalists for Braves

Fried, who has one of baseball’s best pick-off moves, would be the Braves' first Gold Glove-winning pitcher since Mike Hampton in 2003. The 26-year-old is vying to become the fourth Gold Glove pitcher in franchise history, joining Phil Niekro (five times), Greg Maddux (10 times) and Hampton. Fried is competing against Cubs starters Kyle Hendricks and Alec Mills for the honor.

Swanson joins Chicago’s Javier Baez and Miami’s Miguel Rojas as finalists. Swanson led major-league shortstops with 10 defensive runs saved, two more than second-place Carlos Correa, according to FanGraphs. His 2.8 defensive fWAR ranked 11th best among shortstops, equaling Baez but trailing Rojas, who was third in the majors at 5.6.