Former Braves coach Pat Corrales dies at age 82

Former Braves bench coach Pat Corrales has died at the age of 82, the team announced on Monday.

In a social media post, the team said: “The Atlanta Braves mourn the passing of long time bench coach Pat Corrales. Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Corrales was with the Braves from 1990-2006 and was part of the World Series championship team in 1995.

Corrales had a long career in baseball. He was a catcher and played for the Phillies, Cardinals, Reds and Padres over nine seasons. He played in 300 games with 166 hits, four home runs, 54 runs batted in, and a .216 batting average. He debuted with the Phillies in 1964.

Corrales managed three major league teams in the Rangers (1978-80), the Phillies (1983-83) and the Indians (1983-87). In the nine seasons, he had a 572–634 record. He was the first major league manager of Mexican American decent.

Corrales also served a coach with Yankees, Rangers and Nationals in addition to the Braves. His final seasons in baseball were with the Nationals (2007-08, 2009 and 2011).

