Fans have two options for watching Tuesday night’s Braves game on TV

A national telecast of the game on TBS will be available in the Atlanta TV market, and the game also will be shown, as usual, on Bally Sports South.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

“MLB on TBS Tuesday Night” games usually are blacked out in the participating teams’ home markets, but TBS has the right to lift the local blackout one time per team each season. That’s what it did for Tuesday’s game, enabling it to be televised in the Atlanta market alongside the Bally Sports telecast.