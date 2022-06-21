Fans have two options for watching Tuesday night’s Braves game on TV

Braves fans will have a choice of two telecasts for Tuesday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants.
A national telecast of the game on TBS will be available in the Atlanta TV market, and the game also will be shown, as usual, on Bally Sports South.
“MLB on TBS Tuesday Night” games usually are blacked out in the participating teams’ home markets, but TBS has the right to lift the local blackout one time per team each season. That’s what it did for Tuesday’s game, enabling it to be televised in the Atlanta market alongside the Bally Sports telecast.
Play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson and analyst Ron Darling will call the game on TBS, with Kelly Crull as reporter. An interview of Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña by TBS analyst Pedro Martinez will air during TBS’ pregame show, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The interview was conducted in Spanish with English subtitles, TBS said.
Meanwhile, on Bally Sports South, the game will be called by play-by-play announcer Chip Caray and analyst Jeff Francoeur, with Paul Byrd as reporter.
TBS’ new season-long package of Tuesday night MLB games began this year, continuing Turner Sports’ long history of televising baseball. From the 1970s through the 2007 season, most Braves games were televised nationally on TBS.
Tuesday’s game begins at 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.
