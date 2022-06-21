ajc logo
X

Fans have two options for watching Tuesday night’s Braves game on TV

Giants players walk off the field as Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia reacts to hitting a walk-off single to beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Monday night in Atlanta. Tuesday night's game will be available on two outlets. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Giants players walk off the field as Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia reacts to hitting a walk-off single to beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Monday night in Atlanta. Tuesday night's game will be available on two outlets. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Braves fans will have a choice of two telecasts for Tuesday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants.

A national telecast of the game on TBS will be available in the Atlanta TV market, and the game also will be shown, as usual, on Bally Sports South.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

“MLB on TBS Tuesday Night” games usually are blacked out in the participating teams’ home markets, but TBS has the right to lift the local blackout one time per team each season. That’s what it did for Tuesday’s game, enabling it to be televised in the Atlanta market alongside the Bally Sports telecast.

Play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson and analyst Ron Darling will call the game on TBS, with Kelly Crull as reporter. An interview of Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña by TBS analyst Pedro Martinez will air during TBS’ pregame show, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The interview was conducted in Spanish with English subtitles, TBS said.

Explore‘I love Atlanta’: Joc Pederson receives Braves World Series ring

Meanwhile, on Bally Sports South, the game will be called by play-by-play announcer Chip Caray and analyst Jeff Francoeur, with Paul Byrd as reporter.

TBS’ new season-long package of Tuesday night MLB games began this year, continuing Turner Sports’ long history of televising baseball. From the 1970s through the 2007 season, most Braves games were televised nationally on TBS.

Tuesday’s game begins at 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park.

About the Author

Follow Tim Tucker on twitter

Tim Tucker is a sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He writes about various topics, including the business side of sports.

Editors' Picks
Former Braves outfielder Joc Pederson discusses his free agency14h ago
Atlanta United signs goalkeeper Raul Gudino
18h ago
Atlanta United signs centerback Juan Jose Purata
2h ago
‘I love Atlanta’: Joc Pederson receives Braves World Series ring
14h ago
‘I love Atlanta’: Joc Pederson receives Braves World Series ring
14h ago
Hawks looking to develop ‘hard-hat’ mindset
13h ago
The Latest
Orlando Arcia’s walk-off hit pushes Braves past Giants
10h ago
Former Braves outfielder Joc Pederson discusses his free agency
14h ago
‘I love Atlanta’: Joc Pederson receives Braves World Series ring
14h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top