Ender Inciarte leaves with hamstring injury during Braves’ game in Chicago

Ender Inciarte, who assumed a more regular role in center field after Cristian Pache’s injury, suffered a left hamstring injury running from second to third base during Friday’s game against the Cubs. Inciarte singled in the fourth inning and was running the bases following Kyle Wright’s double to right.

Inciarte immediately left the game and was shown being emotional as he went into the tunnel. Veteran Guillermo Heredia, who started Thursday, took Inciarte’s place. It was the second time this week the Braves had a player sustain a hamstring injury while running the bases. The same situation landed starter Max Fried on the injured list a few days ago.