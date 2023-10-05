Eliminated manager on Braves: ‘We didn’t really know how to pitch them’

Marlins manager gives scouting report ahead of NLDS

Credit: AP photo/Mike Stewart

Credit: AP photo/Mike Stewart

Atlanta Braves
By
1 hour ago
X

PHILADELPHIA – The Braves’ offense left even managers perplexed. Just ask the Marlins’ headman Skip Schumaker, whose team was just eliminated in the Wild Card Series by the Phillies.

Schumaker was asked about the upcoming Braves-Phillies matchup in the National League Division Series. The Marlins, a fellow NL East team, saw a lot of both teams throughout the year.

“They’re two of the best teams in the major leagues we face,” Schumaker said. “Incredibly tough to navigate a lineup, as far as bullpen matchups. There are no holes. There is star power up and down the lineups that are postseason tested.”

On the Braves, Schumaker said: “Obviously the Braves are - we didn’t really know how to pitch them, honestly. I don’t think the league did. We were trying everything, and it starts with the top of that middle of the order. There’s just - they make you pay when you make a little bit of a mistake.”

The Braves were MLB’s best offense and arguably the greatest in history, even tying the single-season home run record with 307. It led the Braves to 104 victories and their sixth consecutive NL East title. The division has produced three postseason participants in each of the last two postseasons.

Because of their talent, and the fact they eliminated the Braves a year ago, many believe the 90-win Phillies have a legitimate shot at another upset. One primary reason: aces Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, who combined to allow one run over 13-2/3 innings over two games against the Marlins. Schumaker, who was a coach on the Cardinals last year when the dual aces helped the Phillies eliminate them, said he’ll be seeing that pair in his nightmares.

“The Nola-Wheeler combo right there was as good as you’re going to find in the major leagues, and their back-end bullpen with (Jose) Alvarado and a playoff-tested (Craig) Kimbrel, and (Gregory) Soto was throwing 102 mile-an-hour sinkers, whatever it was, they are really tough. And they’re coached really, really well.”

The Braves went 9-4 against the 84-win Marlins, but they’d won nine of 10 before taking their foot off the gas during a late September series sweep in Miami right after the team clinched the division. The Phillies were 6-7 against the Marlins before sweeping the Wild Card Series.

The looming NLDS is expected to be close. Schumaker says he’ll be tuning in.

“It’s going to come down to bullpen and starting pitching,” he said. “I think it always does. That’s no different with the Braves and the Phillies. It comes down to starting pitching and bullpen, and it’s going to be a really good series because they’re both coached so well and they’re so talented that I’m looking forward to watching it.”

The NLDS begins Saturday at Truist Park. The Braves-Phillies winner will face either the Dodgers or Diamondbacks in the best-of-seven NL Championship Series.

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Auzzy Byrdsell

Atlanta to use shipping containers to house the homeless 2h ago

Bystanders injured in shooting outside downtown Atlanta Greyhound bus station
31m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Georgia Senate Democrats chided for across-the-aisle chumminess
1h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Dunwoody police officer accused of battery, placed on administrative leave
13h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Dunwoody police officer accused of battery, placed on administrative leave
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Luxury brands are coming to Phipps Plaza amid mall renovation
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Rematch: Braves will face Phillies in National League Division Series again
7h ago
We know this much, Braves won’t open NLDS at 1 p.m. Saturday
8h ago
Braves pitcher Max Fried’s blister has healed well, report says
10h ago
Featured

Credit: Staff

Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
23h ago
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top