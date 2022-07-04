Eddie Rosario, Tyler Matzek return for Braves

Explore More AJC coverage of the Braves

Outfielder Eddie Rosario (eye) and left-hander Tyler Matzek (shoulder inflammation) completed their rehab assignments and were reinstated from the injured list Monday. The Braves optioned infielder Mike Ford, who turned 30 on Monday, to Triple-A Gwinnett and designated right-hander Silvino Bracho for assignment to open space for Rosario and Matzek.

Rosario, 30, has been out since late April after undergoing an eye procedure to address blurred vision and swelling in his right retina. Rosario went 9-for-33 (.273) over an eight-game rehab assignment in Gwinnett. The 2021 National League Championship Series MVP will further bolster the team’s outfield depth and add another left-handed bat to a right-handed heavy offense. Rosario was 3-for-44 earlier this season, and acknowledged he tried to play through his eye problem.