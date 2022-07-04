Eddie Rosario, Tyler Matzek return for Braves

The Braves celebrated the Fourth of July by returning two key players to their active roster.
Outfielder Eddie Rosario (eye) and left-hander Tyler Matzek (shoulder inflammation) completed their rehab assignments and were reinstated from the injured list Monday. The Braves optioned infielder Mike Ford, who turned 30 on Monday, to Triple-A Gwinnett and designated right-hander Silvino Bracho for assignment to open space for Rosario and Matzek.
Rosario, 30, has been out since late April after undergoing an eye procedure to address blurred vision and swelling in his right retina. Rosario went 9-for-33 (.273) over an eight-game rehab assignment in Gwinnett. The 2021 National League Championship Series MVP will further bolster the team’s outfield depth and add another left-handed bat to a right-handed heavy offense. Rosario was 3-for-44 earlier this season, and acknowledged he tried to play through his eye problem.
The Braves have an abundance of outfielders with Ronald Acuna, Michael Harris, Adam Duvall, Marcell Ozuna, Guillermo Heredia and Rosario. Acuna and Harris are regular starters in right and center field, respectively, but the Braves have options to mix and match in whatever situations they see fit. The designated hitter also provides an additional avenue to getting players at-bats.
Matzek made two appearances at Triple-A, striking out five, before rejoining the club. The 31-year-old hasn’t pitched since May 10. Like Rosario, Matzek was an important figure in the Braves’ championship run last fall. Also like Rosario, he’ll try to correct a poor start to the campaign: Matzek had a 5.06 ERA over 13 appearances before he was sidelined.
The Braves opened a three-game series against the Cardinals at Truist Park on Monday. Both teams currently hold wild-card spots.
