Dodgers 7, Braves 3: What you need to know about Game 5

A.J. Minter pitched three impressive innings. May was gone after two innings.

Here’s how the Braves bullpen fared:

A.J. Minter: 3 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks

Tyler Matzek: 1-1/3 inning, 1 hit, 1 run, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks, 1 home run

Shane Greene: 1-1/3 inning, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 strikeouts. 0 walks

Will Smith: 1/3 inning, 2 hits, 2 runs, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks, 1 home run

Jacob Webb: 1 inning, 3 hits, 3 runs, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks, 1 home run

Josh Tomlin: 2 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks

Don’t see that every day I

The Dodgers turned a double play – and prevented a run – in the third inning. With runners on second and third with one out, Dansby Swanson hit a fly ball to right field. Mookie Betts make a shoestring catch and threw home. He was late with the throw as Marcell Ozuna scored after tagging from third. However, Ozuna left early and was ruled out after the play was challenged and overturned. It would have given the Braves a 3-0 lead.

Don’t see that every day II

Will Smith vs. Will Smith. In the sixth inning, Braves pitcher Will Smith faced Dodgers catcher Will Smith. It was the first time two players with same name have faced each other in the postseason. The hitter won. On a 3-2 count, Smith hit a three-run home run to left field to give the Dodgers a 4-2 lead.

Notables

*Minter’s seven strikeouts were the most by a pitcher in a playoff appearance of three innings or fewer.

*Cristian Pache had an RBI in Games, 2, 3, 4 and 5 after being inserted into the lineup following the injury to Adam Duvall. Pache also had a defensive gem Friday, robbing Max Muncy of a home run in the eighth inning.

*Freddie Freeman has been impressive at the plate during the NLCS. He is hitting .444 (8-for-18) with six RBIs and two home runs.

*The Dodgers scored seven unanswered runs after the Braves took a 2-0 lead with single runs in the first and second innings.

Game times

Game 6 of the NLCS will begin a 4:38 p.m. Saturday, ahead of Game 7 of the ALCS between the Rays and Astros. Max Fried will face Walker Buehler. If a Game 7 is necessary, it will begin at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.