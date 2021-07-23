Dansby Swanson hits first career grand slam

“That might be my first (grand slam) of all-time,” Swanson said. “Like, I’m 27, so throughout my 20-year baseball career. I think that was the first one I’ve ever hit. It was a cool moment. It was a great way for us to start the road trip in general, be able to get some runs early and take control of the game. That was the best part about it, to be up five runs after that. I feel like that helped set the tone for the game.”

It was also Swanson’s 17th homer of the season, tying his career high. Swanson required 127 games to set his career-best mark in 2017; it took him only 95 games to reach 17 home runs this season.