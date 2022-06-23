Dansby Swanson has a red-hot afternoon in Braves’ victory over Giants

In the bottom of the fourth, Swanson reminded fans that he was not finished when he hit his second home run of the afternoon, which lifted the Braves to a 7-1 lead. As the afternoon went on, the Giants’ bats began to get hot, but the Braves hung on to the lead and claimed a 7-6 victory to take the series 3-1.

Swanson would end the game with his seventh-career multi-home-run game, and first of this season, and three RBIs.

“I’ve been working to keep things simple,” Swanson said. “Most people have gotten to know me pretty good around here, and everything I do is with the mindset to win games. I’m just going to continue with that and put us in a position to be successful.”

Thursday performance was a testament to how Swanson has continued to improve throughout this season. Through the first two weeks of this season, Swanson had a .143 batting average. Since then, Swanson has turned his game around, bolstering his batting average to .302. In the past 30 games, he has a .385 batting average.

“I tell you, I looked myself in the mirror I said, we’re starting over, baby,” Swanson said. “Like we are … new season, first two weeks, done and gone. Just committed to getting back to doing what I do best. And, you know, just like I said, just simplify everything.”

With the MLB All-Star game just around the corner, Swanson’s recent success may help him cement his place on the National League roster.