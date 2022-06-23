Dansby Swanson has a red-hot afternoon in Braves’ victory over Giants

On an already hot day in Atlanta, shortstop Dansby Swanson helped raise the heat index at Truist Park.
The San Francisco Giants came out of the gate swinging Thursday afternoon, starting the top of the first inning with three consecutive singles that loaded the bases. However, pitcher Kyle Wright and the rest of the defense ended the threat, keyed by a double play, to keep the game scoreless.
Up to bat first for the Braves was Swanson, who was ready to pick up where he left off the night before. In Wednesday night’s 4-3 victory over the Giants, Swanson blasted a solo home run in the ninth inning to get the Braves within one score before a walk-off single by outfielder Adam Duvall brought the Braves to victory.
Swanson got Thursday’s game rolling in the same manner, hitting his second solo home run in less than 24 hours to give the Braves an early 1-0 advantage. With that home run, he collected his first career leadoff home run and 11th of the season.
“I feel like he has a productive at-bat every time he goes up there, and obviously doing damage at the plate as well,” Wright said. “It’s not surprising to see what he’s been doing. He’s very strong mentally, physically. He does all the things to put himself in a great position to be successful, and he’s reaping the benefits.”
In the bottom of the fourth, Swanson reminded fans that he was not finished when he hit his second home run of the afternoon, which lifted the Braves to a 7-1 lead. As the afternoon went on, the Giants’ bats began to get hot, but the Braves hung on to the lead and claimed a 7-6 victory to take the series 3-1.
Swanson would end the game with his seventh-career multi-home-run game, and first of this season, and three RBIs.
“I’ve been working to keep things simple,” Swanson said. “Most people have gotten to know me pretty good around here, and everything I do is with the mindset to win games. I’m just going to continue with that and put us in a position to be successful.”
Thursday performance was a testament to how Swanson has continued to improve throughout this season. Through the first two weeks of this season, Swanson had a .143 batting average. Since then, Swanson has turned his game around, bolstering his batting average to .302. In the past 30 games, he has a .385 batting average.
“I tell you, I looked myself in the mirror I said, we’re starting over, baby,” Swanson said. “Like we are … new season, first two weeks, done and gone. Just committed to getting back to doing what I do best. And, you know, just like I said, just simplify everything.”
With the MLB All-Star game just around the corner, Swanson’s recent success may help him cement his place on the National League roster.
