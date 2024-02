Countdown to spring training: 4 days - Complete Braves roster

A look at the roster of players who will be at Braves spring training. Pitchers and catchers report Wednesday.

40-man roster

Pitchers: Ian Anderson, Aaron Bummer, Dylan Dodd, Bryce Elder, Max Fried, Daysbel Hernández, Raisel Iglesias, Joe Jiménez, Pierce Johnson, Ray Kerr, Dylan Lee, Reynaldo López, Tyler Matzek, A.J. Minter, Charlie Morton, Penn Murfee, Angel Perdomo*, Chris Sale, AJ Smith-Shawver, Jackson Stephens, Spencer Strider, Darius Vines, Allan Winans, Huascar Ynoa