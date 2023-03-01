Can you hit a home run in our Braves season opener quiz?

Braves fans will look for monster sophomore campaigns from young stars like Michael Harris Jr., Spencer Strider and Vaughn Grissom as they step into larger roles this season. The club will needs all of that young star power to flourish if it wants to maintain dominance over a National League East stacked with veteran talent.

Here’s a quick quiz to challenge your Atlanta Braves knowledge — with topics from both the past and present — as the team sets out to reclaim its crown.