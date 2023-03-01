Can you hit a home run in our Braves season opener quiz?

BreakingNews
Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

The Atlanta Braves were unable to defend their World Series title in 2022, but a season full of rookie sensations, shattered records and a fifth straight division title all set the team up for years of excitement to come.

Braves fans will look for monster sophomore campaigns from young stars like Michael Harris Jr., Spencer Strider and Vaughn Grissom as they step into larger roles this season. The club will needs all of that young star power to flourish if it wants to maintain dominance over a National League East stacked with veteran talent.

ExploreAtlanta Braves: 2023 Schedule

Here’s a quick quiz to challenge your Atlanta Braves knowledge — with topics from both the past and present — as the team sets out to reclaim its crown.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

