Braves World Series hero Jorge Soler signing with Marlins

Caption Braves players and fans react after pinch hitter Jorge Soler hit a solo home run to put the Braves up 3-2 against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of game 4 in the World Series at Truist Park, Saturday October 30, 2021, in Atlanta Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com Credit: Hyosub Shin Credit: Hyosub Shin

Soler, who acquired at the July 31 trade deadline from Kansas City, joined left-hander Tom Glavine as World Series MVPs for the Atlanta-era Braves.

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos assembled one of the great trade deadlines in MLB history last season, acquiring four outfielders who helped the team surge into first place and eventually become a champion. Soler was among those additions, along with Adam Duvall, Jock Pederson and Eddie Rosario. Duvall and Rosario are back with the Braves.

Soler was hitting .192 for the Royals, enduring a disappointing season that resulted in Kansas City trading him to the Braves for right-handed pitching prospect Kasey Kalich. Soler hit .269 with an .882 OPS over 55 games with the Braves. He slugged 14 homers with 33 RBIs, eventually getting moved to leadoff for his production.

Soler has hit 121 home runs and 343 RBIs in 661 career games with Kansas City, the Cubs and the Braves. He led the AL with 48 homers in 2019, and hit 27 home runs in 149 games with the Royals and Braves last season.