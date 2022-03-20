Braves World Series hero Jorge Soler signing with Marlins

Braves fans will get to see World Series MVP Jorge Soler a lot this season. But he won’t be in a Braves uniform.
The Associated Press reported Saturday night that the free agent outfielder and the Miami Marlins have agreed on a three-year, $36 million contract. MLB.com was first to report the sides had an agreement in place.
So the Braves say so long to Soler, who can opt out of the Marlins contract after 2022 and 2023.
Soler is a two-time World Series winner, after helping the Chicago Cubs win the 2016 title and then making a major splash last fall when the Braves captured the crown.
He hit .300 in the Braves’ six-game win over Houston with three home runs, all of them memorable. He led off the World Series with a homer, the first player in 117 editions of the Fall Classic to pull off that feat. A pinch-hit drive in Game 4 broke a tie and put Atlanta one win from the championship, and in the clinching Game 6 his three-run shot in the third inning broke a scoreless tie and put the Braves ahead for good.
Credit: Hyosub Shin
Soler, who acquired at the July 31 trade deadline from Kansas City, joined left-hander Tom Glavine as World Series MVPs for the Atlanta-era Braves.
Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos assembled one of the great trade deadlines in MLB history last season, acquiring four outfielders who helped the team surge into first place and eventually become a champion. Soler was among those additions, along with Adam Duvall, Jock Pederson and Eddie Rosario. Duvall and Rosario are back with the Braves.
Soler was hitting .192 for the Royals, enduring a disappointing season that resulted in Kansas City trading him to the Braves for right-handed pitching prospect Kasey Kalich. Soler hit .269 with an .882 OPS over 55 games with the Braves. He slugged 14 homers with 33 RBIs, eventually getting moved to leadoff for his production.
Soler has hit 121 home runs and 343 RBIs in 661 career games with Kansas City, the Cubs and the Braves. He led the AL with 48 homers in 2019, and hit 27 home runs in 149 games with the Royals and Braves last season.
