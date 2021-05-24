Braves will open two-game series in Boston on Tuesday

The 2021 Red Sox have been a different story. They entered Monday 29-19, tied for the best record in the American League. Slugger J.D. Martinez looks like himself again. The pitching, so dreadful for Boston a season ago, has been a pleasant surprise. The rehiring of Alex Cora as manager has been a home run.

While the Red Sox have been pedestrian at home, where they’re only 13-12, they’ll present a nice challenge for a Braves team that’s created momentum for itself. The Braves just took three of four from a bad Pirates team but looked dominant in doing so. It was a desperately needed few days that reminds the MLB landscape of the team’s capabilities.