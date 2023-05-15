Braves transfer Kyle Wright to 60-day injured list

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Braves on Monday announced they transferred Kyle Wright to the 60-day injured list.
In a way, this means what we already knew: He’ll be out for a while.
Wright officially cannot return until July 3. He might even take longer than that. The Braves initially placed Wright on the injured list on May 4.
By placing Wright on the 60-day injured list, the Braves opened a 40-man roster spot for right-hander Dereck Rodriguez, whom they claimed off waivers from Minnesota. Rodriguez, the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez, was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Over 229 2/3 innings in the major leagues over parts of five seasons, Rodriguez has a 4.27 ERA. Most of that work came with San Francisco in 2018 and 2019. Since the start of 2020, Rodriguez has only logged 12 1/3 frames.
He gives the Braves more pitching depth, which they’ll need as their system tries to fill the voids left by Wright and Max Fried (forearm strain).
