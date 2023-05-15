BreakingNews
$2M donation puts historic Prince Hall Masonic Lodge closer to renovation
X

Braves transfer Kyle Wright to 60-day injured list

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Braves on Monday announced they transferred Kyle Wright to the 60-day injured list.

In a way, this means what we already knew: He’ll be out for a while.

Wright officially cannot return until July 3. He might even take longer than that. The Braves initially placed Wright on the injured list on May 4.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

By placing Wright on the 60-day injured list, the Braves opened a 40-man roster spot for right-hander Dereck Rodriguez, whom they claimed off waivers from Minnesota. Rodriguez, the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez, was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Over 229 2/3 innings in the major leagues over parts of five seasons, Rodriguez has a 4.27 ERA. Most of that work came with San Francisco in 2018 and 2019. Since the start of 2020, Rodriguez has only logged 12 1/3 frames.

He gives the Braves more pitching depth, which they’ll need as their system tries to fill the voids left by Wright and Max Fried (forearm strain).

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

‘We have nothing.’ Truck filled with family’s belongings stolen in Gwinnett3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL Trial: 9 defendants remain after latest severance
2h ago

Ex-Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill appears to take private plane to prison
5h ago

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Hundreds opposed to training center amass at Atlanta City Hall
3h ago

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Hundreds opposed to training center amass at Atlanta City Hall
3h ago

Ex-secretary sues DeKalb schools over COVID accommodations
4h ago
The Latest

Braves Report podcast: Fixing rotation after rough weekend in Toronto
9h ago
Braves observations: Sweep by Blue Jays ends ‘weird’ weekend
22h ago
Braves lefty A.J. Minter confident he’ll get himself righted
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How a young widow found solace in motherhood and social media positivity
Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top