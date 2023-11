The Braves acquired left-hander Aaron Bummer from the White Sox for Michael Soroka, Jared Shuster, Nicky Lopez, Braden Shewmake and minor-league righty Riley Gowens.

Bummer, who is 30, posted a 6.79 ERA over 61 relief appearances in 2023. He has a 3.84 career ERA.

The Braves have 37 players on their 40-man roster.