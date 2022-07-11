Braves trade Drew Waters as part of package to acquire No. 35 pick from Royals

Over 49 games with Gwinnett this year, Waters hit .246 with a .698 OPS over 191 at-bats. He hit five homers and drove in 16 runs. He had been slowed by a hamstring injury earlier in the season.

The 35th pick is in Competitive Balance Round A, which occurs after the first round. Due to the pick being a competitive balance draft pick, the Royals were allowed to trade it. But those picks can only be dealt by the team that received them, meaning the Braves will use it in this year’s draft.

Acquiring the pick means the Braves now have the 10th-highest bonus pool for the draft at around $10.2 million.

In 2018, his first full professional season, Waters hit .293 with an .819 OPS across two levels. He posted the exact same OPS in 2019, when he spent the season in Double A before a late promotion to Triple A. He has never hit more than 11 homers in a full season.

In late May, the Braves called up Harris. He has turned around their team and has displayed all five tools. He has given them an elite defender in center field, but has probably exceeded expectations at the plate.

This made it tougher to envision a future for Waters. With Harris and Ronald Acuña expected to be in the future outfield, the Braves only had one remaining spot.

MLB Pipeline had Hoffman, another minor leaguer in the trade, as the Braves’ No. 23 prospect. Drafted by Atlanta in the 12th round last year, he had a 2.36 ERA over 15 starts (80 innings) in High A this season. Opposing hitters were batting .217 against him.

Alexander had hit .258 with a .759 OPS over 271 at-bats at Double-A Mississippi. He had 15 home runs and 43 RBIs. He was a 20th-round pick in 2018.