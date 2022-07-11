Braves trade Drew Waters as part of package to acquire No. 35 pick from Royals

Once upon a time, it seemed Drew Waters would be in Atlanta’s future outfield.
That idea ended on Monday, when the Braves traded Waters to the Royals – not for a player, but for a draft pick.
The Braves acquired the 35th overall pick in this year’s MLB Draft – which begins Sunday – for three minor leaguers. Along with Waters, the Braves sent the Royals right-hander Andrew Hoffman and infielder CJ Alexander.
The Braves now own the No. 20 and No. 35 picks to begin the MLB Draft.
When Michael Harris went to the majors, and immediately experienced success, it appeared Waters’ path to helping the big club became much more difficult. Waters, who went to Etowah High School in Woodstock, had been with Triple-A Gwinnett. MLB Pipeline had named him the new Braves top prospect after the graduations of Harris and right-hander Spencer Strider.
Over 49 games with Gwinnett this year, Waters hit .246 with a .698 OPS over 191 at-bats. He hit five homers and drove in 16 runs. He had been slowed by a hamstring injury earlier in the season.
The 35th pick is in Competitive Balance Round A, which occurs after the first round. Due to the pick being a competitive balance draft pick, the Royals were allowed to trade it. But those picks can only be dealt by the team that received them, meaning the Braves will use it in this year’s draft.
Acquiring the pick means the Braves now have the 10th-highest bonus pool for the draft at around $10.2 million.
In 2018, his first full professional season, Waters hit .293 with an .819 OPS across two levels. He posted the exact same OPS in 2019, when he spent the season in Double A before a late promotion to Triple A. He has never hit more than 11 homers in a full season.
In late May, the Braves called up Harris. He has turned around their team and has displayed all five tools. He has given them an elite defender in center field, but has probably exceeded expectations at the plate.
This made it tougher to envision a future for Waters. With Harris and Ronald Acuña expected to be in the future outfield, the Braves only had one remaining spot.
MLB Pipeline had Hoffman, another minor leaguer in the trade, as the Braves’ No. 23 prospect. Drafted by Atlanta in the 12th round last year, he had a 2.36 ERA over 15 starts (80 innings) in High A this season. Opposing hitters were batting .217 against him.
Alexander had hit .258 with a .759 OPS over 271 at-bats at Double-A Mississippi. He had 15 home runs and 43 RBIs. He was a 20th-round pick in 2018.
