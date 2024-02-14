Braves’ top prospect Hurston Waldrep ready to make a good impression

“You see this organization, they like moving guys fast,” Waldrep said. “And obviously, last year, everything moved really, really fast. And so, just seeing what they’ve done in the past with other guys and realizing that there’s always a chance for any spot anywhere.”

On Wednesday, Braves pitchers and catchers reported to CoolToday Park for the start of spring training. Waldrep, a right-hander who was drafted in the first round last summer, is the most intriguing non-roster invitee. He arrived about a week ago to familiarize himself with the facility.

The Braves, barring anything unforeseen, don’t appear to have a ton to figure out this spring. Perhaps the biggest question mark: Who will be the fifth starter?

Asked how he views this camp in terms of his opportunity, Waldrep didn’t place any specific expectations on himself.

“I mean, yeah, everybody wants to make a good impression, but really just being myself, being comfortable where I am and comfortable in who I am, trusting my abilities and doing what I have to do,” he said.

Other than AJ Smith-Shawver, Waldrep is the most heralded Braves prospect. He could debut at some point in 2024.

After the Braves drafted Waldrep, they allowed him to go from Low-A to High-A to Double-A to Triple-A before the season ended. In 29-1/3 innings over eight starts, he posted a 1.53 ERA. Waldrep is best known for his nasty splitter.

“I think everybody knows he’s good, but I think what impressed me the most is how he carries himself day in, day out,” said catcher Chadwick Tromp, who saw Waldrep when both were with Triple-A Gwinnett. “Coming to the field, showing up, seeing him go about his work, seeing the conversations that he’s having. It’s very hard to find young talent, young kids that carry themselves like they’ve been here before. That brings calmness and that brings peace around him, and I think it’s a good recipe for success for his career. I’m very excited to see him this year moving forward.”

After the draft, Waldrep didn’t know whether he’d pitch in actual games or just throw bullpen sessions in North Port. He was elated that the Braves tossed him right into competition. He said he learned a ton about baseball, and he feels his baseball IQ is stronger because of the experience.

Waldrep is from Thomasville. He grew up a Braves fan, so his family was excited when the team invited him to big-league camp.

A year ago, he was playing college baseball. And if you had told him then that he’d be in major-league spring training now, he would’ve said: “OK, well, let’s go.”

“That’s always kind of been my mentality with everything, “Waldrep said, “especially in baseball, is, ‘Never be surprised by anything. Always take it as a challenge and always learn from every step.’”

Waldrep is here, and he’s ready to learn. He’s excited to build up throughout the next month and a half, which could include facing some of the big leaguers in live batting practice.

Waldrep doesn’t know if he’s a real candidate for the fifth spot in the rotation, or for any role on the big-league roster.

To him, anything can happen.

“It’s baseball,” Waldrep said. “You can’t ever guarantee anything, and you can’t ever say anything is out of reach. It’s just doing what you gotta do.”

A fuller group on the first report day

Wednesday marked the report date for pitchers and catchers only, but other Braves are here.

Olson, Austin Riley, Michael Harris II and Jarred Kelenic all made appearances in the clubhouse while reporters were in there.

A year ago, almost all of the Braves’ regulars reported early. It appears to be the same this time around.

A quiet day

A.J. Minter, Spencer Strider, Aaron Bummer and other pitchers did pitchers’ fielding practice on a small field in the corridor behind the main stadium. Otherwise, there wasn’t much going on during the morning – at least while reporters were out there.

Wednesday was sort of a free-for-all morning for pitchers and catchers to do their work. Their first workout is Thursday, and it should be more structured.

The hitters who are here were doing their own hitting Wednesday morning. Position players are scheduled to report Feb. 19.

The best quote

One quote from Minter stood out on report day: “We hold ourselves to a different standard than most organizations, and that’s what separates us. I think we need to get everyone coming into spring training like, ‘Hey, this is World Series or bust.’”

And that – World Series or bust – probably is the theme of this season.