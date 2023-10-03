Braves to host watch parties for away NLDS games

The Braves will host watch parties for away Games 3 and 4 of the National League Division Series next week.

Game 3 will be played on Oct. 11 and Game 4 (if necessary) will be played on Oct. 12.

The watch parties will be held on the Plaza Green at The Battery Atlanta. The watch parties will begin 30 minutes before game times. Times for the NLDS have not been announced.

Among the scheduled activities include photograph opportunities with the 2023 NL East pennant, appearances by team mascot Blooper and the Braves entertainment team and a live DJ.

Parking is free in the Red, Green, Silver, Yellow, and Purple Decks for three hours.

The Braves open the best-of-five NLDS on Saturday against either the Phillies or Marlins. They will host Games 1 and 2 on Saturday and Monday and Game 5, if necessary, next Saturday.