Braves to host watch parties for away NLDS games

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
51 minutes ago
X

The Braves will host watch parties for away Games 3 and 4 of the National League Division Series next week.

Game 3 will be played on Oct. 11 and Game 4 (if necessary) will be played on Oct. 12.

The watch parties will be held on the Plaza Green at The Battery Atlanta. The watch parties will begin 30 minutes before game times. Times for the NLDS have not been announced.

Among the scheduled activities include photograph opportunities with the 2023 NL East pennant, appearances by team mascot Blooper and the Braves entertainment team and a live DJ.

Parking is free in the Red, Green, Silver, Yellow, and Purple Decks for three hours.

The Braves open the best-of-five NLDS on Saturday against either the Phillies or Marlins. They will host Games 1 and 2 on Saturday and Monday and Game 5, if necessary, next Saturday.

Related

Credit: AP

Who did the Braves trade to assemble their record-setting roster?

Credit: AP

Andruw Jones, Jason Isbell to throw out first pitches at NLDS

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: LM Otero

Delta is latest airline to find unapproved parts in aircraft engines3h ago

Credit: Jenna Cariker

BREAKING
Gunshots in DeKalb neighborhood lead to elementary school lockdown
2h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner

Vote will happen today on effort to remove McCarthy as U.S. House speaker
28m ago

Credit: Ric Watkins / AJC file images

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
How Atlanta became the nation’s rap capital: A brief timeline
1h ago

Credit: Ric Watkins / AJC file images

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
How Atlanta became the nation’s rap capital: A brief timeline
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Noni's

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Noni’s to close on Edgewood Avenue this month after a 15-year run
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Andruw Jones, Jason Isbell to throw out first pitches at NLDS
1h ago
Ronald Acuña Jr. again voted National League Player of the Month
2h ago
Braves Nation: Brian Snitker to Nicky Lopez – ‘You’re getting expensive’
7h ago
Featured

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Georgia becomes 30th state to allows NIL deals for high school athletes
Most cell phones in the U.S. will get an alert on Wednesday. What you need to know
Fulton held weekend court to chip away at jail overcrowding
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top