Braves third baseman Austin Riley will be mic’d on ‘Sunday Night Baseball’

Then why is this time different?

“I have a hard time telling anybody no, so I’m doing it,” Riley said.

Asked what he thinks about players wearing a microphone and talking on a telecast during games, Braves manager Brian Snitker said: “I don’t like it, particularly. They got a job to do out there. It’s hard enough to play that thing without distractions, but if they want to do it, doesn’t matter to me.”

Sunday will mark the Braves’ third appearance on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” this season. The Braves and the Cardinals will finish a three-game series between two National League contenders. The Braves’ Jake Odorizzi is scheduled to face St. Louis’ Adam Wainwright that night.

If you watch the telecast, you’ll be able to hear Riley.

“I have no problem doing it,” he said. “It’s only for a half-inning or so. Got to be on my A-game.”

Albies nearing a rehab assignment

It seems Ozzie Albies (fractured foot) is nearing a rehab assignment.

“I don’t know exactly when he’s going out, but I would think when we get off this road trip, it’s looming there, somewhere,” Snitker said.

The trip ends with Sunday’s game. The Braves then head home for a week.

Albies seems to be progressing well. He is hitting, including taking batting practice, and fielding. He also is running the bases.

Vaughn Grissom is playing well at second base. The Braves will need to decide how to keep him in the lineup when Albies returns. Two logical options: Left field or designated hitter.

Asked if Grissom could play left field when Albies returns, Snitker said: “We haven’t discussed that at all.”

Grissom still might see time at second base when Albies returns. To ease Albies back into the fold, they could use him at DH here and there.

“That’s an option we could do with him,” Snitker said.

Regardless, this is a great problem for a team to have.

“You can’t have too many players, that’s for sure,” Snitker said.

Snitker respects the Cardinals’ greats

In 2003, Snitker managed Adam Wainwright, now a 40-year-old Cardinals starting pitcher, in Double-A. After the season, the Braves traded Wainwright to St. Louis.

“You didn’t know what he’s going to be,” Snitker said.

Now?

“They’re going to put a statue up out here when he’s done probably,” the manager added.

Wainwright is days away from his 41st birthday. Albert Pujols, now 42, is chasing home run No. 700. Yadier Molina is a 40-year-old catcher.

They are all Cardinals greats. All are older than their manager, Oliver Marmol. This weekend could be the final time the Braves play against those three.

Of Pujols, Snitker said: “I think it’s awesome. It’s great for the game, for what he’s brought to the game all these years. Just a testament to him to just keep playing like that, and how well he’s doing. It’s awesome.”