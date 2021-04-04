Braves swept by Phillies to open season

Making matters worse, Martin exited with an injury two batters after Bohm. Snitker didn’t have an update after the game, just saying it was an issue with his fingers.

After Bohm put the Phillies ahead, the Braves had three more outs with which to work. Ronald Acuna struck out on a questionable call. Ozzie Albies flew out. Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna drew consecutive walks, but Travis d’Arnaud flew out to end the game.

It capped a frustrating three days for the Braves’ offense, which despite consistently pounding the ball scored only one run across the final two contests. Each of their three runs in the series came via homer, two from Pablo Sandoval’s pinch-hit shot on opening day and then d’Arnaud’s solo homer Sunday.

“They get paid to get us out, too,” d’Arnaud said. “They did a tremendous job.”

Braves right-hander Ian Anderson made one mistake in his first start. Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp pummeled an ill-placed pitch over the right-field wall. Anderson was otherwise solid, striking out seven in five innings. It was Anderson’s first outing against the Phillies, who were the only National League East team he didn’t see last season.

“It’s definitely tough,” Anderson said. “You want to win at least one of those three games. But the way those games were played, they were super tight and pitched really well on both sides. Knowing that, it does make it easier going forward. We’re going to try to get our first one and go from there.”

Eflin held the Braves scoreless for 6-2/3 innings. D’Arnaud took advantage of a rare Eflin miscue, blasting the game-tying home run in the seventh. The homer ended an 18-2/3 innings scoreless streak for the Braves’ offense.

Left-hander Drew Smyly is scheduled to make his Braves debut Monday against the Nationals. Washington’s first series against the Mets was canceled due to COVID issues, so Monday would be the Nationals’ opener. It’s still not certain the series will take place, but the Braves planned to travel to Washington following Sunday’s game.

“Until I hear different, we’re preparing to play tomorrow,” Snitker said.