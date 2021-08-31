Braves start Duvall in center for series opener vs. Dodgers

Braves notes:

- During the Braves’ nine-game winning streak, much was made of the quality of their opponents. They swept the lowly Nationals, Marlins and Orioles. And while the Braves are coming off a 2-3 homestand against the Yankees and Giants, they’ve fared well against potential postseason teams.

The Braves were 11-8 against National League teams in playoff position entering Monday’s opener in Los Angeles. They’re 3-3 against Milwaukee, 4-3 against Cincinnati, and 3-2 against both the Dodgers and Giants, who own the best records in the league.

- Monday’s game at Dodger Stadium was the Braves’ first road game against the NL West since Aug. 26, 2019, when they played a make-up game in Colorado. The 2020 schedule was altered due to the pandemic, with teams playing geographically designed schedules. The Braves faced the Dodgers in the NL Championship Series, but the series was played in Arlington as part of MLB’s postseason bubble.

- The Braves will again be well-acquainted with the NL West and its cities by September’s end. All their remaining road games are in the NL West. They’re in Los Angeles and Denver this week, will return for a homestand, then begin a three-city trip to San Francisco, Phoenix and San Diego on Sept. 17.

- The starting pitching matchups for the next two games of the Braves’ series against the Dodgers: Charlie Morton (12-5, 3.60) will face righty Walker Buehler (13-2, 2.02) on Tuesday, then Max Fried (11-7, 3.54) will start in his native Southern California against Max Scherzer (12-4, 2.51). It will be Scherzer’s first start against the Braves since Washington dealt him to the Dodgers before the trade deadline.