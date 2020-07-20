Braves sign Matt Adams to minor-league deal

While Adams will be in the Braves’ 60-player pool, he’ll have to be added to the 40-man roster if the Braves choose to promote him to the major-league team. Adams could serve as insurance at first base behind Freddie Freeman, a designated-hitter candidate and a bench bat. The team also has veteran Yonder Alonso on the major-league roster to fit a similar role.

Adams had success during his first Atlanta tenure, during which he hit .271 with 19 homers and 58 RBIs in 2017. Many will remember Adams’ production leading Freeman, returning from a 44-game absence because of a broken wrist, to temporarily shift to third base so that Adams could play first and stay in the lineup.

The Braves finished 72-90 that season, their most recent losing campaign. Despite trade deadline inquiries, they held onto Adams through the 2017 season. He was non-tendered in December.