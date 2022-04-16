Braves shuffle outfield for second game against Padres

“I enjoy playing anywhere, at all positions,” Arcia said through interpreter Franco García.

Added Snitker: “He’s an athlete.”

Ozuna isn’t a great left fielder. He doesn’t have much arm strength or much range. The Braves need his bat in the lineup, which is why designated hitter – his role on Friday – is a good fit.

Rosario is struggling on both ends. He has more errors (three) than hits (one). He is 1-for-23 to begin the season. He has shown what he can be at his best, but the Braves are still waiting for him to come around after a cold start.

“He’s not doing great right now,” Snitker said. “He’s pressing. I guarantee you, it’s not an easy thing to go through. I don’t care if (it’s a) veteran or whatever, man. That’s tough. It could be good for him to have a night off and get him back in there tomorrow.”

The Braves’ outfield defense has appeared to be an issue early in the season. After Thursday’s series opener, Snitker said he wasn’t concerned about it. The most recent outfield alignment, however, could provide the Braves with improved defense.

Heredia can play all three outfield spots, but might be best in the corners. Arcia gives the Braves a better athlete in left field than Ozuna.

“I think it was easy,” Arcia said of learning the outfield. “I think it’s harder in the infield because (in the outfield) you’re mostly focused on fly balls. The infield is a lot of stuff.”

The Braves are waiting for Ronald Acuña to return. They are loosely targeting May 6, and the outfielder could be on a rehab assignment as soon as next week.

Until then, they are making do with who is currently in the clubhouse.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing the outfield,” Arcia said. “They’re giving me the opportunity here and I’m taking advantage of it.”

Spencer ready for opportunity

Spencer Strider is stretched out and could start a game if the Braves need it.

The righty has allowed one earned run over 5 1/3 frames this season. In his last appearance, he threw 71 pitches over 3 1/3.

“We haven’t talked long term,” Snitker said. “I think right now, it’s just going to be where we need him.”

As of now, Bryce Elder is the Braves’ sixth starter. He is making his second start on Sunday in San Diego.

Another debut for an opponent

Friday marked the second time in nine games that the Braves would be facing a starting pitcher making his MLB debut.

The Padres announced left-hander MacKenzie Gore would be their starter for Friday’s game. He has been one of San Diego’s top prospects since the club drafted him No. 3 overall in 2017.

In their season-opening series against the Reds, the Braves faced Hunter Greene, who allowed three runs in his debut.

Before Greene picked up a win against the Braves, none of the last six starting pitchers to make their debut against Atlanta earned a victory. The last to beat the Braves before Greene was lefty Tyler Matzek, who pitched for the Rockies and is now a part of the Braves’ bullpen.

Overall, the 122 debuting pitchers are 38-56 with 28 no-decisions.