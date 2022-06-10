Braves should have multiple All-Stars. Who are top candidates?

Since 1990, the Braves have had three first basemen earn All-Star honors: Fred McGriff (three times), Andres Galarraga (twice) and Freeman (five times). Olson, an Atlanta native, was an All-Star for the A’s last season.

After starting his contract year poorly, shortstop Dansby Swanson has been extremely productive since May 1. He’s hit .311/.378/.467 with five homers, six doubles and 20 RBIs in his past 36 games. The Dodgers’ Trea Turner is the favorite to start for the NL (.302, seven homers, 46 RBIs). The Braves haven’t had an All-Star shortstop since 2006 (Edgar Renteria).

William Contreras is a surprise candidate. He was elevated to a permanent role when backstop Manny Pina was declared out for the season, and Contreras has made the most of it. He’s hit .304/.382/.684 with eight homers, six doubles and 16 RBIs across 24 games (79 at-bats). The Braves have found ways to get him in their lineup. He’s eligible on the ballot as a designated hitter.

The elder Contreras, Willson of the Cubs, is the statistical favorite to start at catcher (.277 average, .933 OPS). Travis d’Arnaud will warrant consideration with a .252 average, six homers and 24 RBIs. Regardless of whether the Braves’ backstops are honored, their catching situation with d’Arnaud and Contreras ranks among MLB’s best.

Fans don’t vote for pitchers, but left-hander Max Fried appears on his way to his first All-Star nod. Fried owns a 2.64 ERA with a 69:12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 12 starts (75 innings). Opponents are hitting .233 against him with a .602 OPS, which is the best mark of his career.

Kyle Wright is the Braves’ other “surprise” candidate. Wright arguably has been the team’s best starter, posting a 2.39 ERA over 11 starts. He’s struck out 73 and walked 23 in 67-2/3 innings. Wright, 26, has emerged into a frontline starter after years of yo-yoing between the majors and Triple-A Gwinnett.

Wright and Fried give the Braves a chance at having two starting pitchers on the All-Star team for the first time since 2002 (Tom Glavine, John Smoltz). Pitchers are selected by players’ balloting and the commissioner’s office.

Second baseman Ozzie Albies will receive healthy fan support for his third All-Star appearance. He’s hit .249 with a .692 OPS over 58 games, which makes him a leading candidate. A.J. Minter has been the Braves’ most dominant reliever with a 1.08 ERA and 35:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in an NL-leading 26 appearances. Closer Kenley Jansen, who’s converted 16 of 19 save opportunities and owns a 3.51 ERA (2.29 FIP), could be considered.

The Braves have had multiple All-Stars in 16 of the past 21 years, but they haven’t had more than four All-Stars in a single season since 2011 (five). They have a chance to exceed that mark this summer. All-Star rosters will be announced July 10.

The All-Star game will be played July 19 at Dodger Stadium. It’s the first time the event has been held in Los Angeles since 1980.