Braves select new public address announcer

Kevin Kraus was named the Braves’ new public address announcer, according to a release from the team Friday. Kraus, a former PA announcer for the Gwinnett Stripers, was selected from a field of nearly 500 applicants in a process that began in October. He was one of three finalists selected last week.
“It’s a dream come true,” Kraus said in a statement released by the team.
Kraus was the PA announcer for the Stripers, the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, for the past 10 years. Kraus, a graduate of Georgia, also has served as the PA announcer at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Falcons and Atlanta United, the Gladiators and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Most recently, he was as the voice of Rugby ATL.
Kraus, of Bethlehem, won out over Larry Gardner, of Adairsville, and Chris Litton, of Newnan.
Part of the decision was based on a vote of fans by the Braves. In an AJC poll posted last week, Kraus was the clear favorite and received 39% of the vote.
Casey Motter, the team’s PA announcer since 2017, died last year at the age of 53.
