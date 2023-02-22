Braves Report podcast: Observations from first-full squad workout

Braves manager Brian Snitker has held his first team meeting, pitchers are taking fielding practice and Ronald Acuña is hitting batting practice homers over the batter’s eye.
Spring training is underway.
In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, Justin Toscano is joined by AJC columnist Michael Cunningham to discuss what they saw during the team’s first official practice of the season.
Our crew will also provide its thoughts on the shortstop battle, some of the early spring training injuries to the pitchers and what to expect from Marcell Ozuna.
Plus, new setup man Joe Jimenez joins the show for our clubhouse conversation.
Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”
For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.
About the Author