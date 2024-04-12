Atlanta Braves

Braves Report podcast: First series loss of the season

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) walks towards the dugout after striking out to end the game against the New York Mets at Truist Park on Thursday, April 11, 2024. The Mets beat the Braves 16-4. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) walks towards the dugout after striking out to end the game against the New York Mets at Truist Park on Thursday, April 11, 2024. The Mets beat the Braves 16-4. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By AJC Sports
0 minutes ago

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the Braves’ series against the Mets.

Hear from manager Brian Snitker and starting pitcher Allan Winans.

Barrett also previews this weekend’s series against the Marlins with Miami Herald beat reporter, Jordan McPherson.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

Atlanta Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz (right)speaks with Tyler Matzek after the reliever gave up three runs during the eighth inning at Truist Park on Thursday, April 11, 2024. The Braves lost to the Mets 16-4. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
