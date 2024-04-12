Braves Report podcast: First series loss of the season

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, host Barrett Sallee recaps the Braves’ series against the Mets.
Hear from manager Brian Snitker and starting pitcher Allan Winans.
Barrett also previews this weekend’s series against the Marlins with Miami Herald beat reporter, Jordan McPherson.
Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”
For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.;
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest