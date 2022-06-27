ajc logo
X

Braves Report podcast: Despite ending, Braves look good against contenders

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson stikes out to end the game in a 5-3 loss to the Los Angles Dodgers during the 11th inning with catcher Will Smith pumping his fist heading to the celebration in a MLB baseball game on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson stikes out to end the game in a 5-3 loss to the Los Angles Dodgers during the 11th inning with catcher Will Smith pumping his fist heading to the celebration in a MLB baseball game on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

The Braves had a winning homestand against two of the best in the N.L. West. But some “bad luck” against the Dodgers kept it from being a terrific week.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano, features reporter Gabe Burns and Jay Black dig into what went wrong in the series finale against Los Angeles and why Atlanta proved it can still play with anyone.

You’ll also hear what Clayton Kershaw told the AJC about his feelings on Freddie Freeman’s homecoming.

Please follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,Stitcher, and Google Podcasts so you never miss an episode.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Before and after: How Braves’ Spencer Strider evolved after Tommy John surgery 56m ago
Here is the latest on Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña’s foot injury
13h ago
Maya Caldwell makes most of hardship contract opportunity in return to Dream
Sun shut down Dream in fourth quarter, win 72-61
12h ago
Sun shut down Dream in fourth quarter, win 72-61
12h ago
Atlanta United’s Aiden McFadden does well in MLS debut
18h ago
The Latest
Before and after: How Braves’ Spencer Strider evolved after Tommy John surgery
56m ago
Kenley Jansen on blown save: ‘It’s just bad luck’
5h ago
Here is the latest on Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña’s foot injury
13h ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top