Braves Report podcast: Despite ending, Braves look good against contenders

The Braves had a winning homestand against two of the best in the N.L. West. But some “bad luck” against the Dodgers kept it from being a terrific week.
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, beat reporter Justin Toscano, features reporter Gabe Burns and Jay Black dig into what went wrong in the series finale against Los Angeles and why Atlanta proved it can still play with anyone.
You’ll also hear what Clayton Kershaw told the AJC about his feelings on Freddie Freeman’s homecoming.
