Braves Report podcast: Deep dive on 2024 Braves season

The Braves won 89 games in 2024 despite an onslaught of injuries, but were swept in the Wild Card Series by the Padres. In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano and AJC features writer Gabe Burns evaluate the season and answer your questions regarding the recent coaching changes, Max Fried’s future, the shortstop position and more.

