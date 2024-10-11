Atlanta Braves

Braves Report podcast: Deep dive on 2024 Braves season

Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies (1) is framed by San Diego Padres fans’ cell phone lights during the ninth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game Two at Petco Park in San Diego on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

By AJC Sports
34 minutes ago

The Braves won 89 games in 2024 despite an onslaught of injuries, but were swept in the Wild Card Series by the Padres. In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC sports reporter Sarah Spencer, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano and AJC features writer Gabe Burns evaluate the season and answer your questions regarding the recent coaching changes, Max Fried’s future, the shortstop position and more.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

