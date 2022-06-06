ajc logo
Braves Report podcast: Breaking down current win streak

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr., left, celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Robert Stephenson as home plate umpire Mike Muchlinski, right, looks on in the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

It’s taken a couple of months, but the Braves have their first legit winning streak of the season.

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black discuss the reasons behind Atlanta’s five-game winning streak and its four-game sweep in Colorado.

Our team will also dig into why the offense is heating up, a big week for two Braves rookies and a preview of Atlanta’s series against the Athletics.

Plus, we will answer your Braves and non-Braves-related questions in the Ask Justin segment.

