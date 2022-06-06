Braves Report podcast: Breaking down current win streak

It’s taken a couple of months, but the Braves have their first legit winning streak of the season.
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black discuss the reasons behind Atlanta’s five-game winning streak and its four-game sweep in Colorado.
Our team will also dig into why the offense is heating up, a big week for two Braves rookies and a preview of Atlanta’s series against the Athletics.
Plus, we will answer your Braves and non-Braves-related questions in the Ask Justin segment.
