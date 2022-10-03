BreakingNews
TOP LOCAL STORY | Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
ajc logo
X

Braves Report podcast: A special sweep of the Mets

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

It took a little longer than they planned, but the Braves have finally taken command of the N.L. East for the fifth straight season.

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano and sports journalist Gabe Burns discuss what appears to be the finishing touches of a historic division comeback.

Our team will also dig into how Atlanta used its power and its bullpen to separate itself from New York. Plus, we will look at how this team bounced back from huge those huge deficits in June and August to knock the magic number down to one.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

Check out these AJC stories mentioned in this podcast

Sample HTML block

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Interim Brent Key figured out where to go in Tech victory17h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons win ‘big boy fight’ with big effort from defense
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

‘That’s what we live for’: Braves’ Kenley Jansen gearing up for postseason run
14h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Caleb Huntley helped to power rushing attack
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Caleb Huntley helped to power rushing attack
13h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Football rankings: Ware No. 1 in 5A; Hebron, Heritage-Ringgold make history
21h ago
The Latest

Braves sweep Mets and are on verge of fifth straight NL East crown
9h ago
Braves start October by dominating Mets in ‘emotional’ series
9h ago
‘That’s what we live for’: Braves’ Kenley Jansen gearing up for postseason run
14h ago
Featured

Credit: Staff photos

Where the candidates for Georgia governor stand on the issues
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
3h ago
Georgia election heads survived 2020; now they’re bracing for this year
1h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top