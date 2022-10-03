Braves Report podcast: A special sweep of the Mets

In this edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves Report podcast, AJC Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano and sports journalist Gabe Burns discuss what appears to be the finishing touches of a historic division comeback.

Our team will also dig into how Atlanta used its power and its bullpen to separate itself from New York. Plus, we will look at how this team bounced back from huge those huge deficits in June and August to knock the magic number down to one.