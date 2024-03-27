Atlanta Braves

Braves Report: Meet the AJC’s new host Barrett Sallee

Atlanta Braves players line up for the national anthem before a spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in North Port, Fla., Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves players line up for the national anthem before a spring training baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in North Port, Fla., Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By AJC Sports
31 minutes ago

There is a new addition to the AJC Braves Report podcast.

In this edition, beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black introduce Barrett Sallee, who will take over as the host of the show.

We will also be expanding with new episodes on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Our crew will also get you set for Opening Day and discuss the return of Jesse Chavez to the roster.

And we have the answers to your questions in the “Ask Justin” segment.

Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”

For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mike Luckovich

FROM OUR PUBLISHER
On this, we agree: Protect the Okefenokee

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Hawks owner says Centennial Yards could reshape downtown Atlanta

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia Senate passes cap on property tax assessment hikes. Part 2.

Roger Goodell said NFL is ‘making progress’ on tampering investigation of Falcons

Roger Goodell said NFL is ‘making progress’ on tampering investigation of Falcons

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, whose homes were searched Monday, has a long history in Atlanta
The Latest

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves outright Jackson Stephens, clear way for Jesse Chavez to be on opening-day roster
Atlanta Braves Schedule
Braves Report podcast: Who will win the World Series in 2024?
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves: Can Mr. 40-70 Ronald Acuña Jr. do even more in 2024?
Bridges near Georgia’s ports protected from ship strikes, officials say
Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
9
D
19
H
45
M
32
S
Home Opener