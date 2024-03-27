Braves Report: Meet the AJC’s new host Barrett Sallee

There is a new addition to the AJC Braves Report podcast.
In this edition, beat reporter Justin Toscano and Jay Black introduce Barrett Sallee, who will take over as the host of the show.
We will also be expanding with new episodes on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Our crew will also get you set for Opening Day and discuss the return of Jesse Chavez to the roster.
And we have the answers to your questions in the “Ask Justin” segment.
Follow the Braves Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts so you never miss an episode. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the Braves Report podcast.”
For more podcasts from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, please visit our podcast page.
About the Author
Credit: Mike Luckovich