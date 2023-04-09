X

Braves remove Travis d’Arnaud from game after collision at home plate

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Braves removed catcher Travis d’Arnaud from the game shortly after a scary collision at home plate Saturday night at Truist Park.

On a fourth-inning play, the Padres’ Trent Grisham grounded a ball to Matt Olson, who fired home to try and nab San Diego’s Rougned Odor. D’Arnaud stuck out his glove to catch the ball, then shifted his body around to tag Odor. He never caught the ball, and Odor ran through him at home.

The way d’Arnaud rotated his body toward Odor left him somewhat exposed, as he was almost at a crouch and Odor was running full speed.

Sean Murphy replaced d’Arnaud as catcher for the top of the sixth.

During the game, the Braves didn’t provide a formal update on d’Arnaud.

The collision was part of one of the weirdest, most uncommon plays you’ll ever see.

Odor was ruled out, after Braves pitcher Charlie Morton appealed by stepping off and throwing the ball to d’Arnaud, because Odor didn’t initially touch home and Ha-Seong Kim, who was behind him, did. Odor went back and touched home after Kim scored, so Odor was ruled out and only one run scored.

More to come ...

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

