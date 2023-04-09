Braves remove Travis d’Arnaud from game after collision at home plate

On a fourth-inning play, the Padres’ Trent Grisham grounded a ball to Matt Olson, who fired home to try and nab San Diego’s Rougned Odor. D’Arnaud stuck out his glove to catch the ball, then shifted his body around to tag Odor. He never caught the ball, and Odor ran through him at home.

The way d’Arnaud rotated his body toward Odor left him somewhat exposed, as he was almost at a crouch and Odor was running full speed.