Braves release infielder-turned-pitcher Charlie Culberson

Atlanta Braves' Charlie Culberson warms up before a game against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, July 3, 2023, in Cleveland.

NORTH PORT, Fla. – In hopes of continuing his big-league career, Charlie Culberson showed up to North Port looking to show the Braves he had something as a pitcher. The Braves did not invite him to big-league camp, so he spent the entire spring on the minor-league side.

On Thursday, the Braves released Culberson, according to the club’s transactions log. His next move is not yet known.

Culberson appeared in three big-league spring games. He allowed six earned runs over two innings.

In his first outing, he tossed a scoreless inning. He then surrendered four earned runs while only recording two outs in his second appearance, and gave up two more while getting only one out in the third.

Before games began, Spencer Strider – a pitcher from whom Culberson received pitching advice – was impressed with the infielder-turned-pitcher.

“He’s super observant and he wants all the information,” Strider said on Feb. 21. “I think he’s got a really good shot. He’s already got a live arm. He’s smart enough to figure out how to become the best version of himself as a pitcher.”

