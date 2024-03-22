Braves release infielder-turned-pitcher Charlie Culberson

NORTH PORT, Fla. – In hopes of continuing his big-league career, Charlie Culberson showed up to North Port looking to show the Braves he had something as a pitcher. The Braves did not invite him to big-league camp, so he spent the entire spring on the minor-league side.

On Thursday, the Braves released Culberson, according to the club’s transactions log. His next move is not yet known.

Culberson appeared in three big-league spring games. He allowed six earned runs over two innings.