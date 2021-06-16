Braves place Tucker Davidson on 10-day IL

The Braves placed left-handed pitcher Tucker Davidson on the 10-day injured list with left forearm inflammation, the team announced Wednesday.
Davidson, 25, started experiencing discomfort in Tuesday night’s outing against Boston and was removed in the third inning of the Braves’ 10-8 loss to Boston.
“Nothing surgical or anything,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Davidson. “You got to shut him down for 10 days just to let everything calm down, and then they’ll start ramping back up and see where we’re at.”
Davidson has started four games this season and has a 3.60 ERA with 18 strikeouts and only eight walks. In his 20 innings pitched, he’s allowed only three homers.