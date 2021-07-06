Braves place INF Pablo Sandoval on restricted list

“The ‘restricted list’ isn’t a good term for where we had to house him because he has a personal matter he’s tending to,” Snitker said. “When you say ‘restricted list,’ you think the worst. But that’s just where they house those guys. They have to put them somewhere, so we can bring somebody up. I think that term should be altered. All of a sudden, you’re thinking something bad about the player. There’s nothing bad, nothing wrong. He just has a personal issue to take care of right now.”

As Snitker said, it’s a procedural move so the Braves aren’t operating shorthanded. They recalled right-hander Jacob Webb to fill Sandoval’s spot. Webb, who owns a 5.29 ERA in 17 games, has pitched in only one major-league game since May 22.