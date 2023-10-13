Braves pitcher Kyle Wright undergoes shoulder surgery

The procedure was performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas. Meister also performed Tommy John surgery on reliever Tyler Matzek in October last year.

On Oct. 7, ahead of Game 1 of the National League Division Series versus the Phillies, the Braves announced Wright would need a procedure. After the Braves lost Game 1, Wright described his injury as perforations – or little holes – in the capsule of his right shoulder.

Wright hopes this fixes the shoulder issues he’s experienced for a while. In January, he received a cortisone injection, which helped but put him behind other starters in spring training. In May, he left a start in Miami early because of what the Braves termed as a “right shoulder strain.” He returned in September, but wasn’t back to his 2022 form.

It seemed like Wright was trying to pitch through the injury in hopes of making the postseason roster. When that didn’t happen, he decided to focus on repairing his shoulder.

Without Wright, the Braves have Max Fried, Charlie Morton and Bryce Elder for next year’s rotation. They could have help internally, but president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos likely will need to address the rotation in the offseason.

The Braves on Thursday were eliminated from the postseason with a Game 4 loss to the Phillies.