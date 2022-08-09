Braves owner Liberty Media leads $100M funding round in Overtime

Overtime CEO and co-founder Dan Porter told Forbes.com that he made his investment pitch to Maffei in the owner’s suite at Truist Park during the Braves’ season opener April 7. Maffei toured OTE’s facility in Atlanta, Porter said.

Liberty Media will attribute its Overtime investment to the company’s Formula One Group, not to its Braves Group.

Joining Liberty as co-leader of the $100 million Series D funding is Morgan Stanley’s Counterpoint Global fund. Other participants include Winslow Capital, Bezos Expeditions (the personal investment company of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos), Blackstone and Sapphire Sport. Overtime has now raised more than $250 million in total funding, the company said.

Overtime plans to use the new funding to grow OTE and OT7 and create other sports leagues, as well as other business initiatives. The company describes its business model as driven by sponsorships, brand relationships, e-commerce, licensing and media rights.