Braves outfielder Michael Harris has fun collecting headbands

One headband features a picture of The Joker, even if Harris isn’t a big fan of the character. “I mean, it looked nice and I thought it’d be cool to wear,” he said. But his collection is vast.

Harris has random Braves headbands – normal ones, one themed for St. Patrick’s Day, another with a tie-dye design. His other headbands include Looney Tunes, Space Jam, Spider-Man, The Monstars, Lilo & Stitch and the University of Georgia. He has one headband with the design of a tiger’s eyes, and another that has a gorilla’s face on it.

Recently, someone he knows attended a game at Truist Park and gave him another headband: It says “Verified,” and it has a blue checkmark, an ode to Twitter verification.

And Harris expects to come home to more headbands when the Braves’ road trip is over. He recently bought one with a money design – for “Money Mike,” his nickname – and another with donuts, then a third that features a galaxy on it.

“They have literally everything you can really think of,” Harris said.

It’s become fun for him to collect headbands, which he puts to use when he plays. And through them, fans gain a look into his fun personality.

A different demeanor

Many times this season, Braves manager Brian Snitker has mentioned noticing a different demeanor in Kyle Wright. The right-hander is one of MLB’s breakout players this season, perhaps its most improved pitcher.

When did Snitker first notice this?

“Spring training,” he said Saturday. “One of the first days I saw him in the clubhouse before we went out. Had a different look about him. It’s been real. It’s really been good to see. He’s weathered some different storms through the course of the year. It’s been fun to watch.”

Braves send Webb to Triple-A

Jacob Webb remained in the Braves organization. The club outrighted the righty to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The Braves designated Webb for assignment when they reinstated Collin McHugh from the injured list. Webb has not yet pitched in the majors this season.

The Braves designated Webb for assignment in April. He ended up with Arizona, but the Braves acquired him when McHugh was placed on the injured list.

Acuña on TBS

Those who cannot get enough Ronald Acuña content should mark their calendars for Tuesday.

For TBS, Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez has a sit-down interview with Acuña that will air during the MLB on TBS pregame show at 6:30 p.m. ET before the Giants and Braves play. The interview was conducted in Spanish, but features English subtitles.

The TBS telecast will be available locally in Atlanta.