Braves offense doing damage with two outs

This type of production with two outs can be brutal on pitchers. They are trying not only to limit damage, but conserve pitches.

And when an offense is relentless with two outs?

“I feel like it just kind of wears you down a little bit faster just because you’re constantly focused, having to go completely lock in,” Wright said. “I feel like you have to execute all your pitches at all times. Not that you’re not trying to do that anyways, but you have to put a little bit more focus on there. It just really makes it tough to navigate the lineup and go deep into a game, just because you feel like you’re giving it everything you got every single pitch.”

The Braves might possess baseball’s best lineup. From Ronald Acuña to Austin Riley to Matt Olson to Dansby Swanson and more, the team features both pop and contact.

But there are other talented lineups in this sport. What separates those who are proficient with two outs?

For one, Wright said, the lineups that are dangerous with two outs in an inning often feature “grinders.

“For me, that’s probably my least favorite guy to face, is the guy that’s just going to grind out at-bats, more so than the guy who’s just got a real good chance of taking you deep,” the righty said.

Wright added this: The Braves have both types of hitters. Some can crank an early pitch for a home run, others can work counts and become difficult outs.

Some of their hitters can do both. It’s a versatile lineup.

As a team, the Braves, entering Wednesday, had seen 3.92 pitches per plate appearance. That’s around the National League average. Olson led the club with 4.21 pitches per plate appearance, followed by Swanson (4.04) and Acuña (4.02).

Riley leads the Braves with 18 home runs, while Marcell Ozuna has hit 13 of them. Olson and Travis d’Arnaud both have 10. As a team, the Braves rank second in baseball with 105 home runs.

Multiple Braves hitters can change games with one swing. They also feature a lot of annoyingly difficult outs. Opposing pitchers are finding it tough to get the third out of an inning.