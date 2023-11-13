Braves now need first and third base coaches

The staff that has remained largely unchanged in eight seasons under manager Brian Snitker now has a couple of openings.

Third base coach Ron Washington was hired to manage the Angels last week. He is taking first base coach Eric Young Sr. with him. Young coached first base for the Braves since 2018.

“It was a hard decision, and I am definitely going to miss the organization and more importantly the players and fans,” Young told Channel 2 Action News on Sunday of his hire.