Braves Nation: That Hackenberg name sure sounds familiar

The Braves selected right-handed pitcher Drue Hackenberg out of Virginia Tech with the No. 59 pick of the MLB Draft on Sunday night. The second-round selection had a 5-8 record and a 5.70 ERA over 85.1 innings with 99 strikeouts and 26 walks during his sophomore season.

If his last name sounds familiar, it should.

Hackenberg has three brothers, Christian, Brandon and Adam.

Christian was a quarterback at Penn State and was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Jets in 2016.

Brandon captained the Penn State men’s soccer team and selected in the first round of the MLS Draft by Orlando is 2021.

Adam captained the Clemson baseball team and was selected during the 18th round of the MLB Draft by the White Sox in 2021.

Now you can add Drue to the Hackenberg brothers drafted into professional sports.