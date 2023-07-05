BreakingNews
No deal: UPS-Teamsters labor talks stall as Aug. 1 strike threat looms

Braves Nation: Remember that one day spent not leading the NL East?

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
33 minutes ago
X

Do you remember April 2?

The Braves played at the Nationals in the final of a three-game series to start the season. They lost 4-1. Their record was 2-1 and they trailed the Mets by .5 games in the NL East standings.

As it turns out, that was the one and only day that the Braves have not led the division this season.

The Braves took the division lead back, by .5 games, the next day with a win at the Cardinals. Their lead would only be as low as .5 games just once again after back-to-back losses at the Astros on April 22-23.

The division lead was as much as 7.5 games in May, 7.0 games in June and 9.0 games on July 3, when the Braves were 30 games over .500. The Braves finish a three-game series at the Guardians Wednesday with an 8.5 game lead over the Marlins, 11.5 over the Phillies, 18.0 over the Mets and 23.0 over the Nationals.

The Braves (57-28) have the best record baseball and the biggest division lead. The Rays (57-31), with the second-best record, have a 6.0 lead in the AL East

FanGraphs gives the Braves a 100% percent chance to make the playoffs, a 98.5% chance to win the division and a 98.4% chance to get a first-round bye.

When do playoff tickets go on sale?

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Cobb spent millions to fix the staffing crisis. Instead, it got worse1h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING | No deal: UPS-Teamsters labor talks stall as Aug. 1 strike threat looms
13m ago

Credit: AP

Braves fight, but winning streak ends at nine
7h ago

Georgia clinics see nearly as many patients as before stricter abortion law
42m ago

Georgia clinics see nearly as many patients as before stricter abortion law
42m ago

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Girl, 9, found safe after missing for weeks in alleged kidnapping
14h ago
The Latest

Braves fight, but winning streak ends at nine
7h ago
Braves’ Max Fried ‘feeling great’ after another live batting practice session
13h ago
Braves’ ‘nuttiest’ night: A home run by Rick Camp and 4 a.m. fireworks
15h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Check your results from the AJC Peachtree Road Race
52m ago
Georgia Trump investigation: We’re still waiting. Listen to the ‘Breakdown’ podcast
1h ago
Braves’ July 4th history: A home run by Rick Camp and 4 a.m. fireworks
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top