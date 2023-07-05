Braves Nation: Remember that one day spent not leading the NL East?

Do you remember April 2?

The Braves played at the Nationals in the final of a three-game series to start the season. They lost 4-1. Their record was 2-1 and they trailed the Mets by .5 games in the NL East standings.

As it turns out, that was the one and only day that the Braves have not led the division this season.

The Braves took the division lead back, by .5 games, the next day with a win at the Cardinals. Their lead would only be as low as .5 games just once again after back-to-back losses at the Astros on April 22-23.

The division lead was as much as 7.5 games in May, 7.0 games in June and 9.0 games on July 3, when the Braves were 30 games over .500. The Braves finish a three-game series at the Guardians Wednesday with an 8.5 game lead over the Marlins, 11.5 over the Phillies, 18.0 over the Mets and 23.0 over the Nationals.

The Braves (57-28) have the best record baseball and the biggest division lead. The Rays (57-31), with the second-best record, have a 6.0 lead in the AL East

FanGraphs gives the Braves a 100% percent chance to make the playoffs, a 98.5% chance to win the division and a 98.4% chance to get a first-round bye.

When do playoff tickets go on sale?