Braves Nation: Pitching matchups for big series vs. Phillies

The Braves open a four-game series at the Phillies today with a double-header. The Braves, who hold a 15-game division lead, have a magic number over the Phillies to clinch the National League East of six games.

Here’s a look at the pitching matchups in the key series.

Today

Game 1, 1:05 p.m.

Charlie Morton (14-11, 3.42) vs. Taijuan Walker (15-5, 4.15)

Game 2, 6:40 p.m.

TBD vs. Michael Lorenzen (8-9, 3.95)

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.

Max Fried (7-1, 2.70) vs. Zack Wheeler (11-6, 3.49)

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.

Spencer Strider (16-5, 3.83) vs. Cristopher Sanchez (2-3, 3.26)