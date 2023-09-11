BreakingNews
Bells toll as the U.S. marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska

Braves Nation: Pitching matchups for big series vs. Phillies

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago
X

The Braves open a four-game series at the Phillies today with a double-header. The Braves, who hold a 15-game division lead, have a magic number over the Phillies to clinch the National League East of six games.

Here’s a look at the pitching matchups in the key series.

Today

Game 1, 1:05 p.m.

Charlie Morton (14-11, 3.42) vs. Taijuan Walker (15-5, 4.15)

Game 2, 6:40 p.m.

TBD vs. Michael Lorenzen (8-9, 3.95)

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.

Max Fried (7-1, 2.70) vs. Zack Wheeler (11-6, 3.49)

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.

Spencer Strider (16-5, 3.83) vs. Cristopher Sanchez (2-3, 3.26)

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Why Kemp continues to challenge Trump and his misleading claims2h ago

Credit: AP

TOP NATIONAL STORY
Bells toll as the U.S. marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
19m ago

GET SCHOOLED
War on drugs tainted how schools treat Black kids, former UGA prof says
4h ago

Credit: AP

Braves clinch postseason berth with victory over Pirates
15h ago

Credit: AP

Braves clinch postseason berth with victory over Pirates
15h ago

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: Welcome to the crowded courthouse of Fulto-Rico
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Listen: Braves clinch a playoff spot, with NL East up next
2h ago
Braves clinch postseason berth with victory over Pirates
15h ago
Andruw Jones rooting for Matt Olson to break his Braves home run record
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Mike Luckovich

Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
Bells toll as the U.S. marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
19m ago
9/11 events scheduled across Georgia on Monday
19h ago
countdown background
0
D
0
H
0
M
0
S
Home Opener
closing-icon
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top