Braves Nation: Pitching matchups for big series vs. Phillies

The Braves open a four-game series at the Phillies today with a double-header. The Braves, who hold a 15-game division lead, have a magic number over the Phillies to clinch the National League East of six games.
Here’s a look at the pitching matchups in the key series.
Today
Game 1, 1:05 p.m.
Charlie Morton (14-11, 3.42) vs. Taijuan Walker (15-5, 4.15)
Game 2, 6:40 p.m.
TBD vs. Michael Lorenzen (8-9, 3.95)
Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.
Max Fried (7-1, 2.70) vs. Zack Wheeler (11-6, 3.49)
Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.
Spencer Strider (16-5, 3.83) vs. Cristopher Sanchez (2-3, 3.26)
