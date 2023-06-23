X

Braves Nation: Outfielders hear the darndest things

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

This space is usually reserved for an intersting statistic, fact, comment (we like taking shots at the Mets, who are, by the way, 14 games back in the standings) or insight into the Braves each weekday. Today, we switch it up a little because, well, this is too good not to promote.

Justin Toscano, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Braves beat reporter, has a lot of questions. One such question: How bad is the heckling from the bleacher creatures in the outfield? He asked Braves players - in Philadelphia of all places.

They had answers.

Here is a little bit of what Sam Hilliard said.

“These people are pretty resourceful. They are able to use the internet and look up just anything and everything about you that’s on there. And most of the times, I hear stuff about my family, specifically my wife and my mom. Not good things. My mom (Tamara) was Miss Texas. I’ve heard it my whole life from my friends growing up. But now, playing in MLB, you hear it behind you. They’re yelling stuff about Miss Texas. I’m not gonna go into details.”

The full story can be found in the Braves Dispatch newsletter. It’s a new feature of the daily Braves Report newsletter that appears on Fridays. Signing up for the newsletter is free.

This week’s edition also includes items on:

*How Ozzie Albies got locked in from the left-side of the plate.

*Why Yacksel Rios was traded to the A’s.

*We need a name for another amazing ability of Ronald Acuña Jr.

To sign up for the Braves Report newsletter, which will now include the Braves Dispatch on Fridays, go to https://www.ajc.com/newsletters/subscribe-atlanta-braves/. Just enter your email address and you are done.

