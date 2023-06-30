Braves Nation: Oh June, we hate to see you go

This is it.

The Braves’ last game in June.

Oh, we’re sorry to have to turn the page on the calendar.

The Braves open a three-game series against the Marlins on Friday night, on the last day of what has been a remarkable month.

The Braves enter play with a 20-4 (.833) record in June. That’s the best in all of baseball. They can reach 21 wins with a series-opening win. That would equal the team record for wins in a calendar month since the franchise moved to Atlanta in 1966. It has been done four times – June 2002, August 1999 and May 1998.

The 2002 team (again, in June) had the best winning percentage in a calendar month by going 21-5 (.808) that month. This team could set the mark with a win at 21-4 (.840). They would be just shy with a loss at 20-5 (.800) – but we won’t talk about that.

And let’s not forget about all those home runs. The Braves have hit 55 in June. That’s one off the single-month franchise record of 56. That was done in 2019 in, you guessed it, June.

The Braves with home runs in June are: Matt Olson (9), Ronald Acuna Jr. (8), Eddie Rosario (8), Ozzie Albies (7), Michael Harris II (5), Marcell Ozuna (5), Travis d’Arnaud (5), Austin Riley (4), Orlando Arcia (2) and Sean Murphy (2).