Braves Nation: Duvall, Kelenic get chance with Acuña out

Kelenic, who got off to a hot start, is hitting .258 with three home runs and nine RBIs. He is hitting .269 over the past seven games. He went 3-for-4 on Sunday against the Pirates.

“You don’t replace Ronald,” said catcher Sean Murphy, who returned to the lineup Monday for the first time since getting injured in this first at-bat of the season. “I don’t think there’s anyone in the big leagues who can do what Ronald does. So, everyone else might have to step up a little bit and we’ll try to combine for an extra Ronald, see if we can do that.”

We know that Anthopoulos famously remade the entire outfield in 2021 when Acuña was lost for the season with a torn right ACL. Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler, Eddie Rosario and Duvall were added mid-season. That worked out with a World Series championship.