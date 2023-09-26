Braves Nation: Catching up on records about to be broken

The chase for several Braves records has been well-documented in this space over the course of the season.

Let’s see where some of those chases stand as the Braves enter the final week – and last six games – of what has been a historic 2023 season. Here are just a few of the marks as of Tuesday.

MLB single-season home run record

The Braves are closing in on the record for team home runs in a single season. The record is 307 set by the Twins in 2019. The Braves currently have 299. With six games remaining, that’s a difference of eight to tie and nine to break. The Braves would need to hit 1.3 per game. That’s better than the pace of 1.9 they hit over the course of the season.

Braves’ single-season home run record

They did it back in August. The Braves surpassed the previous record of 249 home runs set in 2019.

Braves’ single-season strikeout record

Spencer Strider is very close to setting the single-season strikeout record. John Smoltz owns the record of 276 set in 1996. Strider has 274. With presumably one more start, Strider would need two strikeouts to tie and three to break. Strider, who also has 19 wins, would face the Nationals in the final series.

Braves’ single-season RBI record

Matt Olson is within reach of the modern-era record for RBIs in a season. Eddie Mathews had 135 RBIs in 1953. Olson stands at 133. He needs two RBIs to tie and three to break over the final week. Olson already bested the Atlanta-era RBI record of 132, previously held by Gary Sheffield in 2003.

Braves’ single-season home run record

Olson broke the record for most home runs in a single season earlier this month. His current total is 53. He broke the previous record of 51 set by Andruw Jones in 2005.

Braves’ win total

The Braves’ single-season win total record is 106 set in 1988. They currently sit at 100 wins, meaning they would need to win out to match the record.

Ronald Acuña Jr. – 40-40, 40-60, 40-70?

On Friday against the Nationals, Ronald Acuña Jr. led off the game with his 40th home run of the season. He already had 68 stolen bases.

Acuña became the only player in MLB history to hit at least 40 home runs and steal at least 60 bases in a season. He also joined the prestigious 40-40 club, which consists of only five players: Acuña, Alfonso Soriano (2006), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Barry Bonds (1996) and Jose Canseco (1988). Acuña already made history on Aug. 31, when he homered at Dodger Stadium to become the only player with a 30-60 season.

Why not go for more?

Acuña is two stolen bases from becoming the founding member of the 40-70 club.