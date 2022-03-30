Braves name Max Fried their opening-day starter

“There’s no right or wrong,” Snitker said when asked if Game 6 was a factor in the decision. “Just Max’s total body of work more than one outing is what we’re looking at.”

In 2014, the Braves acquired Fried in the trade that sent Justin Upton to the Padres. Fried debuted for the club in 2017.

Since then, he’s logged 447 innings for the Braves. He has a 3.34 ERA. Since 2018, he’s pitched in 17 postseason games, including four in the National League Championship Series and two in the World Series.

Snitker said he waited until Wednesday to tell Fried and Morton about the decision. He said both pitchers told him they would pitch whichever game Snitker chose for them, which is something both have said publicly this spring.

In 2021, Morton posted a 3.34 ERA over 33 starts. He became a postseason hero of sorts for fans because he managed to get three outs after fracturing his right fibula in Game 1 of the World Series.

“Originally coming in, we didn’t know where Charlie would be,” Snitker said. “We didn’t realize he’d be this far along. We didn’t know what might be. Where he’s at, I love it, where he’s at. I love that we’re slotting him in (No. 2) because we thought we may have to hold off on him a little bit because we didn’t know how the foot would respond and all that.”

Snitker had two great options for an opening-day starter. In a way, this made the decision simple.

“You can’t wrong with either one of them,” he said.