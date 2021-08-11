Braves move to three games above .500

Since the trade deadline, the team is trending upwards. The Braves are 7-3 since July 30. They’ve won six of seven, sweeping the Cardinals in St. Louis, taking two of three from the Nationals and winning the opener against the Reds.

The Braves lost the second contest of the three-game series against the Nationals when Will Smith gave up a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth. So the team is one pitch away from a seven-game winning streak.